KOLKATA, July 24: IndiGo, India’s leading airline adds Yangon as the 18th international destination in its growing network.
Effective September 20, IndiGo to operate daily non-stop flight on the
Kolkata-Yangon route. Yangon will be IndiGo’s 77th overall destination, an
IndiGo spokesperson on Wednesday said.
William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “In line with our
international expansion strategy, we are excited to announce Yangon as our
new international destination. We see significant traffic coming from Yangon
to the Buddhist circuit thereby enhancing economic growth and tourism in
India. This new route will strengthen the cultural relationship between the
two countries and will boost trade, tourism and mobility.”
Mr Boulter further added, “IndiGo will continue to expand its network to
meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers wherever they
demand. It is our constant endeavour to provide more flexibility of choice to
our customers as IndiGo continues to offer them on-time, courteous and hassle-free service, and an affordable flying experience.”
“These new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers
who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options.
Customers who would like to plan their travel can book tickets through our
official website www.goindigo.in,” the spokesperson added.
(UNI)
IndiGo announces entry into Myanmar; introduces Yangon as its 18th International and 77th overall destination
KOLKATA, July 24: IndiGo, India’s leading airline adds Yangon as the 18th international destination in its growing network.
Editorial
India’s Moon Mission
Tackle OGWs
Who would demarcate JDA land ?
Fresh laws enacted sans implementation mechanism
Hall of Fame
Ailing CT Scan machine in GMC Jammu