IndiGo announces entry into Myanmar; introduces Yangon as its 18th International and 77th overall destination

KOLKATA, July 24: IndiGo, India’s leading airline adds Yangon as the 18th international destination in its growing network.

Effective September 20, IndiGo to operate daily non-stop flight on the

Kolkata-Yangon route. Yangon will be IndiGo’s 77th overall destination, an

IndiGo spokesperson on Wednesday said.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “In line with our

international expansion strategy, we are excited to announce Yangon as our

new international destination. We see significant traffic coming from Yangon

to the Buddhist circuit thereby enhancing economic growth and tourism in

India. This new route will strengthen the cultural relationship between the

two countries and will boost trade, tourism and mobility.”

Mr Boulter further added, “IndiGo will continue to expand its network to

meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers wherever they

demand. It is our constant endeavour to provide more flexibility of choice to

our customers as IndiGo continues to offer them on-time, courteous and hassle-free service, and an affordable flying experience.”

“These new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers

who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options.

Customers who would like to plan their travel can book tickets through our

official website www.goindigo.in,” the spokesperson added.

(UNI)