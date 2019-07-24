Affle India’s Rs 459-cr IPO to open on July 29

NEW DELHI, July 24:The Rs 459-crore initial public offer (IPO) of mobile marketing company Affle India will open for bidding on July 29 with a price band of Rs 740745 per equity share.

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale of up to 49,53,020 equity shares by Affle Holdings, according to a company statement.

The issue will close on July 31, 2019, it added.

ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.

As on May 31, 2019, the company had 236 full-time employees across offices located in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Singapore, Jakarta (Indonesia) and Dubai (UAE), as per the company’s draft red herring prospectus. (PTI)