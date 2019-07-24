A little change in your meals can transform you

NEW DELHI, July 24:A little change in your daily eating habits can help in controlling diabetes.

The risk factors of common Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) including diabetes, are unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, use of tobacco product and ageing inter-alia. Obesity is one of the important risk factors of diabetes.

Excess consumption of calorie dense foods containing high levels of saturated fats, trans-fatty acids, and free sugars and salt or either alone, or in combination with insufficient physical activity, can contribute to obesity and diabetes, as well as other NCDs, official sources in the Health Ministry said recently.

The Indian Council of Medical Research?India Diabetes Study reported 62.4 million people with diabetes ( >20 years of age) in 2011 and 73 million are estimated for 2018.

The Centre is implementing National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) for interventions up to District level under the National Health Mission. NPCDCS which has focus on awareness generation for behaviour and life-style changes, apart from early diagnosis, treatment and follow up of non-communicable diseases.

They said the population based initiative to prevent, control, screen and manage common NCDs also helps in generating awareness on risk factors of NCDs. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken steps to reduce exposure to HFSS (High Fat, Salt and Sugar) food.

FSSAI has notified draft labelling and display regulations on June 27 whereby packaged food companies are required to declare nutritional information such as calories (energy), saturated fat, trans-fat, added sugar and sodium per serve on the front of the pack.

The authority has nudged the industry to promote healthier food options and reformulate their products to reduce fat, sugar and sodium.

It has also launched infotainment campaign named ‘Aaj se ThodaKam’ and ‘Transfat elimination’ which focuses on limiting consumption of foods high in fat, salt and sugar and removing trans fat from daily diet.

FSSAI has also taken steps to promote public awareness on safe and healthy eating habits including ‘Eat Right India’ initiative, Eat right website, video library on Eat Right website with educational films on safe and nutritious food habits, resource books like pink book, yellow book.

(UNI)