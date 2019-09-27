India’s welfare schemes give world a ‘new hope’ for better future, says PM Modi at UNGA

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the various welfare schemes initiated by his Government gave “the world a new hope” for a better tomorrow as he exuded confidence that the experience from these projects could be beneficial to those nations, who like India, are striving for development.

Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here, Modi said, “When a developing country is able to successfully implement the world’s biggest sanitation campaign within the ‘Clean India Mission’, building over 110 million toilets in just five years for its countrymen, all its achievements and outcomes are an inspirational message for the entire world.” (AGENCIES)