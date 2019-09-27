Governance can be improved with mutual consultations and promoting ease of governance: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that around 1500 obsolete laws have been done away with in the last 5 years period.

He said that the rules were adding more ‘unease’ than ‘ease’ to governance.

According to the Minister, technology has been put to optimum use during these years and Grievance Portal of the Government has become very active and responsive.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that best practices in India can be adopted by the trainee civil servants and further asked them for their inputs and suggestions, adding that there is much that needs to be learnt from each other. (AGENCIES)