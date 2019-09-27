Railways provisionally selects 50 routes for private operators

NEW DELHI: The Railways on Friday provisionally selected 50 key routes on which trains by private operators can be run and asked its zones to examine the feasibility of the routes.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting of Railway Board members which was chaired by member traffic. Principal chief operations managers of the six railway zones – northern, central, south eastern, north central, south central and southern railway also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, introduction of modern passenger trains by private operators, who would be selected through a transparent Request for Quote (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP) process, was discussed.

The private operators will run the trains on routes allocated to them on payment of applicable charges. (AGENCIES)