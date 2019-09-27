Army Chief Gen Rawat becomes chairman of powerful tri-services committee

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday took charge as Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) from outgoing IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa.
As the next COSC chairman, General Rawat is focused to operationalise the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), enhance tri-service integration and stimulate simultaneous growth of the services, the Defence Ministry said.
