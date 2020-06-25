Indians’ money in Swiss banks down 6% in 2019; hits 3rd lowest in over three decades

NEW DELHI/ZURICH: Funds parked by Indian individuals and enterprises in Swiss banks, including through India-based branches, fell nearly 6 per cent in 2019 to 899 million Swiss francs (Rs 6,625 crore), annual data from Switzerland’s central bank showed on Thursday.

This marks the second consecutive year of decline in aggregate funds of Indian clients with all Swiss banks, taking the figure to the third lowest level in more than three decades since 1987 when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) began compiling the data.(AGENCIES)