BSF officers, locals offer ‘chadar’ at Baba Chamliyal shrine

JAMMU: BSF personnel and a few villagers on Thursday offered ‘chadar’ at Baba Chamliyal shrine after the annual Indo-Pak fair organised on the two sides of the International Border (IB) in Samba district was cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“There is no public function at the shrine of Baba Chamliyal today in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak,” Billu Choudhary, chairman of the management committee of the revered shrine, said.

The BSF officers and a few villagers offered ‘chadar’ at the shrine and prayed for peace. (AGENCIES)