CBI files chargesheet against Yes Bank founder for receiving Rs-6,000 Cr ‘bribe’ from DHFL promoter

NEW DELHI: The CBI filed a chargesheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu and daughter Roshini among others on Thursday in connection with an alleged Rs-600 crore bribe received from scam-tainted DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, officials said.

The chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in Mumbai also names Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), Wadhawan, his brother Rajesh, Belief Realtors Private Limited, RKW Developers Private Limited and DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (AGENCIES)