India will become 3rd largest economy soon: PM

‘8 cr jobs given in last 3-4 yrs’

MUMBAI, July 13:

India will soon become the third largest economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating INS Towers, the Indian Newspaper Society’s secretariat in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Modi also spoke on how India has become the leader in digital payments. “There was a time when some politicians used to say that digital transactions were not for India. They had a preconceived notion that modern technology can’t work in this country,” Modi said.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“However, the world is witnessing the capabilities of the people of the country. Today, India is creating new records in digital transactions. Due to India’s UPI and modern digital public infrastructure, the ease of living of people has improved, and it has become easier for them to send money across countries,” he said.

The country will benefit from the effective work done by the Indian Newspaper Society, Modi said. “Media makes people aware of their strength,” he said. Media’s natural role is to create discourse, he added. “Before 2014, most people were unaware of the word “startup”, but media made it reach every home,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that as per a report by the RBI, eight crore new jobs were made available in the country during the last three to four years.

Modi was speaking at an event in Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb after launching and laying the foundation stone for Rs 29,000 crore projects in road, railway and port sectors in the city. “RBI recently published a detailed report on employment. As per the report, around eight crore new jobs were created in the last three-four years. This figure has silenced those spreading fake narrative on jobs,” Modi said.

“Skill development and employment are needed in the country and our Government is working in this direction,” he said. The upcoming infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai will boost connectivity of the city with nearby areas, he said. “Small and big investors have welcomed our Government’s third term with enthusiasm,” he said. “My aim is to make Maharashtra the world’s big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai a global fintech capital,” he said. (PTI)