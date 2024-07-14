New criminal laws aimed to deliver justice: Rijiju

Performs bhoomi pujan of CIBS block

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju today said the purpose of three new criminal laws is to deliver justice to the people and not to punish them.

In a brief interaction with media at Leh during his visit to the Union Territory, Rijiju said the three laws replaced by the Central Government were made by the Britishers to give punishment.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“The new criminal laws are made to deliver justice. Their (Britishers) intention was just penalty and punishment but our intention is to give justice to the people,” Rijiju said.

Earlier, the Union Minister performed the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ceremony of the Traditional Arts Academic Block of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS) at Choglamsar in Leh.

Chairman-CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh Tashi Gyalson, Advisor to Lt Governor, UT Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal and Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Ranjan were among those present on the occasion.

Emphasizing the ancient roots of Buddhism, Rijiju assured full assistance for the development and the preservation of the Buddhist Community and its culture.

He further informed that under the Ministry of Minority, Rs 85.34 crore have been allocated to CIBS for the preservation of Buddhist Culture.

The ceremony commenced with monks performing the solemnization of land seeking blessings for a safe and successful project of the upcoming construction of Traditional Arts Academic blocks. The ceremony also featured an exhibition showcasing Thangka Paintings, different spiritual texts and the statues of Avalokiteshvara.

Vice Chancellor, CIBS, Prof Rajesh Ranjan expressed gratitude to Rijiju for his assistance in funding the Traditional Arts Academic Block. He said that CIBS has sent four proposals under the Buddhist Development Plan out of which three got approved.

He also thanked the CEC for his support in the newly renovated auditorium of CIBS.

Deputy Chairman, LAHDC, Tsering Angchuk; Commissioner/Secretary, Higher Education, Padma Angmo; ADGP, Ladakh, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Deputy Commissioner, Santosh Sukhadeve; SSP, Leh, Shruti Arora; president Ladakh Buddhist Association, Tsering Dorjey Lakrook; former MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, founder of MIMC Ven Bhikkhu Sanghasena; President, All Ladakh Gonpa Association; dignitaries, faculty, staffs and students of CIBS were also present during the ceremony.