KPs observe July 13 as Black Day, hold protest near Raj Bhawan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: The Kashmiri Pandits today observed July 13 as Black Day by wearing black badges and staging a massive protest in front of Raj Bhawan here against the atrocities they faced since this day in 1931 through the hands of anti social elements in the Valley who were opposed to co-existence and composite culture.

A large gathering of Kashmiri Pandits under the banner of Revived All State Kashmiri Pandits Conference (Shri. Sanatan Dharam Yuvak Sabha) held massive demonstration outside Raj Bhawan regarding the violence perpetrated by large frenzied mobs against innocent Kashmiri Hindus on 13 July 1931 in Kashmir that culminated in the genocide of the community in 1990.

While addressing the protestors, the speakers said this day is commemorated as Black Day in history. It is this day beginning of oppression against Kashmiri Hindus which finally reached peak with the forced exodus in 1990. KPs paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lifes for the sake nation during last century. Gathering demonstrated for their rights and raised slogans for Justice as they have suffered all along from 1931 till today.

Many speakers spoke on this occasion and highlighted their demands including return and rehabilitation to Valley in consultation with KP community, passing of Temple and Shrine Bill, enhancement of relief as per price index, fresh employment package for unemployed youth and soft loans for over-aged KPs, compensation to losses suffered by agriculturist, horticulturist and business men during forced displacement.

Raising slogans terming this day as Black Day, the protestors with placards in their hands paid tribute to victims of community. Shanti path was also recited and two minutes silence was observed.

In this connection a memorandum was submitted to the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha by Moti Lal Malla, P.K.Raina and Sundri Lal Koul.

With one voice it was resolved to make ASKPC strong so that oppression against community can be fought.

KP community leaders who participated in dharna included AK Raina, C L Bhat, Kuldeep Raina, M K Jalali, S K Bhat, Sharda Nandan Bhat, Shiban Khaibri, Kashmiri Lal, M K Yogi, Subash Chatta, Dr. T K Bhat, Ravinder Raina Razdan, Bharat Bhushan Gosani, Prof. V Rawal, Prof B L Zutshi, B L Saraf, Com. Mohan Lal and many others.

Meanwhile Black Day was observed by Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) at New Delhi with its activists led by Kundan Kashmir wearing black badges paid glowing tribute to KP martyrs of 1931.

A handout issued by KPC said the Black Day was observed by its activists in Delhi Jammu and other cities where the community members are putting up at present.

He said the KPC is offshoot of newly expanded ASKPC and it extended full support to the M L Malla Margdarshak and his team in reviving the premier organisation of KPs. He also urged the Government to accept the long standing demands of displaced Pandits especially the one place settlement in Kashyap State within Valley.

Another programme was held by ASKPC at its building Durga Nagar and a demonstration was held on Amarnath Vaishnavi road for one hour in protest against the atrocities committed on the community in 1931 and later.