Impressive procession taken out on 7th Moharram to commemorate martyrdom of Shahzada-e-Qasim

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: An impressive Moharram procession was taken out here, today by Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu on 7th day of Moharram to commemorate the martyrdom of Shahzada-e-Qasim.

The procession was taken out from the residence of Late Syed Mazhar Ali Shah. The mourners dressed in black attire were reciting Marsiya and Noha enroute to recall the sacrifice of Karballah. A handout issued by Anjuman-e- Imamia Jammu said among the 72 martyrs of Karbala Shahzada-e-Qasim was one who laid down his life in Karbala for sake of Islam. A Majlis was organized before the taking out of procession which was addressed by Moulana Syed Safdar Hussain Baqri Nowgam Sadat.

In his address Maulana stressed upon the teachings of Prophet Mohammed and also highlighted the great sacrifices of Shahzada -e-Qasim for the sake of truth. He further added that one can learn from the history of Karbala that how to be a victorious when fighting oppressor. “It is only battle in the history where blood wins over swords. When you are on the path of God no force can harm you”, he added. Click here to watch video

During the procession mourners were reciting Nohas and Marsiahs to pay tribute to Shazada-e- Qasim. At Imam Bargah New Plots the mourners offer Namaz -e -Magriban and a Majlis was also organized by Anjuman -e-Haidery New Plots which was addressed by Moulana Syed Zaheer Abbas Jaffary. Maulana in his address said that “We should follow the path of Imam Hussain and urged the gathering to always stood by oppressed which is our first duty, irrespective of caste, creed or religion and raise your voice against the oppressor.”

President Anjuman-e-Imamia Syed Aamanat Ali Shah while addressing the media said that Karbala is a thought that can’t be deceived. He further added that Mahatma Gandhi quoted that “ I learnt from Hussian how to achieve victory while being oppressed.”

President Anjuman-e-Haidery, New Plots Abdul Sameer Qureshi said that we should follow the path of Imam Hussain and always spread a message of humanity and brotherhood.

Senior journalist and JK Waqaf Board Member, Sohail Kazmi while addressing media said that Imam Hussain sacrificed his life for the sake of Islam and create an example that it is not necessary that every battle be won by sword.

Prof Sujat Khan secretary, Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu said that our spiritual leader Syed Ali Khamaenei has said that Islam has come to liberate man from two chains. One is liberation from arrogant and oppressive Governments and second is liberation from false thoughts and ideas that is what the battle of Karbala has taught.

Vice president, Anjuman-e-Imamia Syed Afaq Hussain Kazmi delivered the vote of thanks. He complimented the district administration for their support.

The people from different regions of Jammu as well as Kashmir and Ladakh have participated in the procession.