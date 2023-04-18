India to be major contributor to ‘Circular Economy’: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Apr 18 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that India is set to be a major contributor to world’s “Circular Economy”.

While speaking as chief guest at the Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR IIP) – MSME Meet & PAN CSIR – collaborations as part of “One Week -One Lab” program here, Dr Jitendra Singh said that India has huge unexplored amount of waste which is available to be converted to wealth that was not realised earlier as neither there was technology available, nor it was brought up as part of our social culture.But with increasing pace of technological development and, more and more social awareness happening, this will become a rich source of economy which will be exclusive to India. Moreover it will give India an edge over other major economies, he added.

The Minister highlighted that “waste is the wealth of the coming times” and it is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India being central to global environmental action.

The Minister mentioned that CSIR – IIP Dehradun is the only lab in the country which celebrates not wealth, but ‘waste’. He added that this is an institute working for the next generation. The concept of waste to wealth is relatively new and you are its torch bearers, he said. The Minister urged the CSIR labs to work in synergy with the MSME sector and industry as part of a wider integration in order to grow sustainably.

CSIR IIP Dehradun Director Dr. Anjan Ray said that the two-pronged mandate of CSIR-IIP is:(a) Helping India reduce its imported fuels burden, and (b) Aiding the nation in decarbonization of our energy usage while continuing to enhance energy access and affordability using evidence-based research, development and field deployment.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the “One Week – One Lab” (OWOL) program should be an opportunity to strengthen partnership between the CSIR labs since each lab has unique mandate and specializes in diverse areas from food to fuel, drugs, environment, materials, leather, genomics, geology and so on. Moreover the OWOL enables CSIR labs to deeply analyse and appreciate their work and use it further for the betterment of the society.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that India is pledged to ensure reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to a growing population, attaining Net Zero GHG Emissions by 2070, but this ambitious target will require focused and concerted attention.India’s energy generation depends on fossil fuel (59.8 per cent), with coal contributing to about 51 per cent even though renewable energy has grown to an impressive 38.5 per cent. There is therefore still a pressing need to further decarbonise the energy sector, which would require replacing fossil fuels with renewables, reducing fossil CO2 emissions from old power plants, and removing unavoidable carbon emissions through carbon sequestration. This is where Science and Technology has to play a major role.

The MSME meet, and PAN CSIR Collaboration will showcase CSIR-IIP’s outreach to its esteemed MSME partners who have not only been instrumental in the implementation of its technologies but rightly perceived to be an integral part of India’s growth story. The event shall be an apt opportunity for MSME partners of CSIR-IIP to provide feedback and fraternise with other motivated MSME colleagues. CSIR-IIP’s Medical Oxygen Technology, Biogas Purification Technology, Advanced PNG burners and improved Gur Bhatti shall be the key highlights of the discourse.