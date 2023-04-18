Ajatshatru for restoration of Ramnagar Fort on lines of Mubarak Mandi

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 18: Trustee J&K Dharmarth Trust and former Minister Ajatshatru Singh today batted for restoration of Ramnagar Fort situated in Ramnagar area.

The former Minister visited the Fort along with Ranvijay Singh, Trustee J&K Dharmarth Trust and Ashok Kumar Sharma (SSP Retired) Secretary of the Trust.

Ajatshatru Singh demanded that the restoration work of the historical Ramnagar Fort should be carried out on the lines of Mubarak Mandi. He asked the INTACH and culture wing of the Tourism Department to arrange funds for restoration work of this heritage site as this is vital for preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Ranvijay Singh laid stress on inspiring the young generation to visit such historical places as these help them to learn about rich cultural past and traditions which the ancestors followed. “This also helps in connecting the young blood with their roots, which is necessary for enthusing nationalism and patriotism”, he maintained. He said that contrary to its name, Ramnagar Fort is one of the oldest forts in north India.

Later, Ajatshatru Singh also interacted with locals and assured them that he will take up the matter for restoration of Ramnagar Fort with the concerned authorities and ensure its rejuvenation as soon as possible.