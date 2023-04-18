Cong takes out protest to LG House after disclosure on Pulwama attack

* Hold probe on Malik’s revelations: PCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 18: The District Congress Jammu (Urban & Rural) today led a massive protest under the Jai Bharat Satyagraha in Jammu after the disclosures regarding the Pulwama attack by former J&K Governor, Satyapal Malik.

Congress protested against the Central Government under the chairmanship of PCC president Vikar Rasool Vani, Manoj Yadav- secretary AICC, PCC working president Raman Bhalla, former Ministers Mula Ram and Yogesh Sawhney, Ex- MLC Ravinder Sharma, Ex- MP Tarlok Singh Bajwa, Ex- MLAs Balwan Singh & Balbir Singh, Manmohan Singh and Hari Singh Chib.

The demonstration saw huge gathering of Congress members and protesters marched from Shaheedi Chowk to the LG House to register their protest. The Satyagraha protest was organised by District Congress Committee Jammu, I/C president Yogesh Sawhney and District Jammu Rural president Th Hari Singh Chib. There was heavy deployment of police and roads were purposely barricaded and blocked to stop the protesters from marching to the LG House.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre, held placards as they marched raising several demands including restoration of statehood for J&K, setting up of an inquiry in Pulwama attack in view of Satyapal Malik’s comments.

Addressing the media during the protest, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani demanded a response from the Centre on the sensational comments given by former Governor Satyapal Malik concerning the Pulwama attack. Terming it ‘deeply disturbing’, the PCC president said that the lives of the martyrs lost in the incident should not be disrespected and there needs to be an immediate inquiry on the incident to judge the accuracy of the comments made by the former Governor. Manoj Yadav, secretary AICC said that it must be investigated if intelligence inputs had been ignored by the Modi Government prior to the Pulwama incident. This concerns national security issue and public safety and is beyond party politics. There is a need for accountability. The Modi Government cannot get away with silence. 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives and where is BJP’s nationalism now?

Prominent among those accompanying included -Pawan Raina, Satish Sharma, Parnav Shagotra, Narinder Gupta, Gurdarshan Singh, Sanjeev Sharma, Sahil Singh, Rajvir Singh, Karan Bhagat, Corporators Dwarka Choudhary, Rajinder Kumar, Ritu Choudhary, Vinod Sharma, Thomas Khokhar, Dr Ramakant Khajuria, Pawan Dev Singh, Varinder Manhas, Satpal Spolia, Kuldeep Verma, Prem Singh, Jatin Vashisht, Atul Sharma and others.