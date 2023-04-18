World Heritage Day celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Apr 18: Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Jammu Chapter) celebrated World Heritage Day, here today.

Prof R K Sinha, Vice Chancellor SMVDU, was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was attended by academicians, heritage enthusiasts, archaeologists, architects, story tellers, writers and art lovers.

Prof R K Sinha emphasized the need for appreciating the heritage of India and exhorted the students to develop keen interest in the rich heritage and culture of India. He appreciated the efforts of the Archives Department for involving students of the University in the preservation and promotion of the heritage. “Interestingly, Jammu region has antiquities from Harappan civilisation, Kushan to the present Dogra rulers,” he added.

Dr Lalit Gupta, a distinguished culture and art historian, described the Jammu region as mini-India and stressed the need for involving youth in spreading awareness about heritage. He explained the nuances of sculptures carved on the walls of the Charai Muttal Bawlis. He also talked about the legend surrounding the construction of Bawlis. “The richly carved walls around the Bawlis and aqueducts have footprints of Rajasthani art,” he said.

Arvind Kotwal, Coordinator Heritage Tourism INTACH, elaborated on the built heritage of Jammu and need for its documentation and preservation.

Dr Sangeeta Sharma, Assistant Director Archives, said that Charai Muttal Bowli represents the zenith of Bawli architecture in Jammu region.

Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Registrar SMVDU, also laid emphasis on the propagation of information about culture and heritage, and their conservation.

The scintillating folk performance by Ram Ditta & Party and Kudd performance by Khem Raj & Party in the Matrika Auditorium of the SMVDU inspired the audience with a new zeal and love for their intangible cultural heritage. Students from SMVDU recited Hindi and Dogri songs on the occasion. Students of SMVDU also participated in the ramp walk organised to celebrate India’s ethnic wear and cultural ethos. Scintillating Lavani folk dance performance by students of Dance Club was the highlight of the event.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar and Dr Kamini of Board of Cultural Activities SMVDU coordinated the event. The students and faculty of SMVDU later visited “Charai Muttal Bowli site.

Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Department of Handicraft and Handloom, Jammu also celebrated World Heritage Day 2023 at Dogra Art Museum, Mubarak Mandi, Jammu.

Dogra Art Museum organized a special exhibition of Basholi Miniature Paintings for the event. In addition to this a live demonstration of making of Basholi Miniature Painting was given by Artisan Dheeraj Kapoor in the Museum wherein he explained intricacies of Basholi Miniature Painting and efforts involved to paint them. A power point presentation on various monuments of Jammu division was also shown to the visitors as a special attraction to the event.

The event started by way of lighting of traditional lamp by Pardeep Kumar Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums J&K and Vikas Gupta Director Handicraft and Handloom, Jammu.

The event was curated and supervised by Mukul Magotra, Curator, Dogra Art Museum, Jammu.