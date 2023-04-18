Fatehpora Panchayat of Baramulla receives DDUPSVP National Panchayat Award 2023

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Apr 18: As India advances towards National Panchayati Raj Day 2023, being celebrated every year on April 24, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj today organised an award ceremony in order to celebrate the National Panchayat Awards week from April 17- 21, 2023, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 2.0.

President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the event titled ‘National Conference on Incentivization of Panchayats-cum-Award Ceremony’ and to flagged off the National Panchayat Awards Week.

The five-day event is expected to witness the participation of more than 1,500 delegates from across the country.

At the event, Fatehpora Panchayat of Baramulla district has received the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Satat Vikas Puraskar (DDUPSVP) National Panchayat Award 2022-23 under the “Women Friendly Panchayat” thematic area.

The award has been formally received by a team of officers from Baramulla led by Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar.

Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Baramulla Gulzar Ahmad Khan, BDO Baramulla Fayaz Ahmad and Sarpanch Fatehpora were accompanying the DC.

Meanwhile, the DC has extended her warm appreciations to the whole team of Rural Development Department and other concerned functionaries and said that such recognitions at the national level boosts the spirit of enthusiasm and zeal among the Govt officials.

She added that Fatehpora Panchayat of Block Baramulla was conferred for National Panchayat Award 2022-23 by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Govt. of India in recognition to the women friendly services rendered towards their welfare and empowerment.

“This achievement was also made possible by the dedicated and tireless efforts of concerned officers/officials viz ACD, ACP, BDO, Secretary Panchayat, Panchayat Accounts Assistant and concerned PRIs”, the DC said.

The DC has hoped that other Panchayats shall emulate the best practices towards furtherance of qualitative and efficient public services adding that more needs to be done so that the district will again shine and get more awards in the future.

It is worth here to mention that 3 Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir UT has bagged such awards under different thematic areas. Those include Panchayat Halqa Sira A of Udhampur district, Phalmerg Panchayat of Kupwara district and Fatehpora Panchayat of Baramulla district.