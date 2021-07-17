India has place of pride on world map because of BSF, paramilitary forces: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI : India has a place of pride on the world map because of the Border Security Force (BSF) and other paramilitary forces, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday while lauding those who had made the ‘supreme sacrifice’ for the country.

“I salute those who have made supreme sacrifice. India is strengthening its position on the world map. These brave hearts and warriors cannot be forgotten. India has a place of pride on the world map due to the BSF and our paramilitary forces who are protecting borders,” Shah said while speaking at the 18th investiture ceremony of the BSF.

He further pointed out the key role played by the force in erstwhile East Pakistan.

“In erstwhile east Pakistan, human rights were being abused. Women were being tortured. BSF troops played a crucial role at the time. Now, Bangladesh is an independent nation. Rustamji (BSF founder Khusro Faramurz Rustamji) oversaw the operation,” Shah said.

According to a statement issued by the BSF, 27 BSF personnel are being awarded including 14 Police Medals for Gallantry and 13 Police Medals for Meritorious Services.

“The Investiture ceremony of BSF is being celebrated since 2003 in the memory of the first Director-General, Padma Vibhushan KF Rustamji, the legendary and one of modern India’s most celebrated Police Officer popularly known as the Founding Father of the BSF,” the BSF said in the statement. (Agency)