Employment July 17, 2021

REQUIRED
A Computer knowing having knowledge of Accounts (Busy/Tally).
Contact: 94191-21655, 7051-389253
REQUIRE
Prabhjot Pharmaceutical Digiana pully Jammu
require a Computer knowing girl for office work .
Ph 9906079302
9682101820
Wanted
We are looking for a tailor master with a minimum work experience of 5 years in a reputed business house kindly e-mail your resume.
Puri Exclusive
Raghunath Bazar, Jammu
(Cutter- both shirts and suits)
Email: puriz_exclusive@hotmail.com
Vacancy
Required Male/Female Office Assistant and Account Assistant at Opp. Easy Day near BSNL Exchange, Upper Gadigarh, Jammu. Qualification 8th, 9th, 10th & 12th. Salary as per experience and competence. Send your resume on
Email: kewaljmu@gmail.com
Mobile No:- 9622312021
K.K. & Associates
AVSA AND ASSOCIATES
chartered accountants
ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED
WE REQUIRE EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT WITH GOOD
KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY, MS WORD, Ms EXCEL AND WELL VERSED WITH ALL TAX FORMATILIES
SALARY IN 5 DIGITS AND NEGOTIABLE
PHONE NUMBER : +91-8825033645
EMAIL: CASHIVANG SHARMA@GMAIL.COM
Available
Patient Care Nurses
Day/Night/24×7 Shifts
Competitive Charges
Males/Females
For details Contact:
8715866444
Medivista Health Care
5, Red Cross Bhawan
Kachi Chhawni Jammu
REQUIRED
Office Boy for
Banquet Hall
Salary – 5k – 8k
Timing: 9.00 AM – 8.00 PM
Bantalab Barnai Road
Call : 9910733316, 9906320350
Job Opportunity
Marketing Sales Executive
(Candidate must have Field Sales
Experience & Computer Skills)
Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu
Contact: 9419200777
nfc@live.in
Teachers Required
* Account Teacher with good knowledge in Tally & Busy (2)
* Computer Basic Teacher (2)
Experience candidate can apply
Upload your CV
hiitbishnah@gmail.com
Mobile No. 7051067468,
90555-82506