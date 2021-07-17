Employment July 17, 2021

REQUIRED

A Computer knowing having knowledge of Accounts (Busy/Tally).

Contact: 94191-21655, 7051-389253

REQUIRE

Prabhjot Pharmaceutical Digiana pully Jammu

require a Computer knowing girl for office work .

Ph 9906079302

9682101820

Wanted

We are looking for a tailor master with a minimum work experience of 5 years in a reputed business house kindly e-mail your resume.

Puri Exclusive

Raghunath Bazar, Jammu

(Cutter- both shirts and suits)

Email: puriz_exclusive@hotmail.com

Vacancy

Required Male/Female Office Assistant and Account Assistant at Opp. Easy Day near BSNL Exchange, Upper Gadigarh, Jammu. Qualification 8th, 9th, 10th & 12th. Salary as per experience and competence. Send your resume on

Email: kewaljmu@gmail.com

Mobile No:- 9622312021

K.K. & Associates

AVSA AND ASSOCIATES

chartered accountants

ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED

WE REQUIRE EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT WITH GOOD

KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY, MS WORD, Ms EXCEL AND WELL VERSED WITH ALL TAX FORMATILIES

SALARY IN 5 DIGITS AND NEGOTIABLE

PHONE NUMBER : +91-8825033645

EMAIL: CASHIVANG SHARMA@GMAIL.COM

Available

Patient Care Nurses

Day/Night/24×7 Shifts

Competitive Charges

Males/Females

For details Contact:

8715866444

Medivista Health Care

5, Red Cross Bhawan

Kachi Chhawni Jammu

REQUIRED

Office Boy for

Banquet Hall

Salary – 5k – 8k

Timing: 9.00 AM – 8.00 PM

Bantalab Barnai Road

Call : 9910733316, 9906320350

Job Opportunity

Marketing Sales Executive

(Candidate must have Field Sales

Experience & Computer Skills)

Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

Contact: 9419200777

nfc@live.in

Teachers Required

* Account Teacher with good knowledge in Tally & Busy (2)

* Computer Basic Teacher (2)

Experience candidate can apply

Upload your CV

hiitbishnah@gmail.com

Mobile No. 7051067468,

90555-82506