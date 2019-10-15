India hands over second pair of Mi-24V helicopters to Afghan forces

KABUL: India on Tuesday handed over the second pair of Mi-24V helicopters to war-torn Afghanistan, boosting the capability of the Afghan forces.

The helicopters were officially handed over by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar to Afghanistan’s acting Defence Minister Asadullah Khalid at a ceremony held at the military airport in Kabul.

“Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador @vkumar1969 handed over the 2nd pair of Mi-24V helicopters to Afg MinDef Asadullah Khalid at a ceremony today,” the Indian Embassy in Kabul tweeted.

These helicopters are a replacement for the four attack helicopters previously gifted by India to Afghanistan in 2015 and 2016. (AGENCIES)