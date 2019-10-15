Army Chief hails his force for steadfastly dealing with challenges along Pak, China border

NEW DELHI: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat has complimented his force for steadfastly facing various challenges along the eastern and western border, saying it has responded to difficult operational situations in the most “innovative” manner.

In his address at a conference of top commanders of the Army, Gen. Rawat particularly mentioned about the Army foiling operations by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control, and activities by terrorists in the hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. (AGENCIES)