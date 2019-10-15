Two dead, six injured as vehicle rolls down gorge in Poonch

JAMMU: An SUV rolled down a deep gorge in Poonch district on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring six, police said.

The cab was going towards Mandi from Loran when its driver lost control over the vehicle, a police officer said.

He said the vehicle rolled down a 300-feet gorge.

The injured were taken to a hospital where their condition was stated to be critical, the official said. (AGENCIES)