India fights corruption

Corruption has been a major challenge for India for many years, and the country has been taking several steps to fight it. Various measures have been taken by the government to fight corruption in India. India has enacted several anti-corruption laws, such as the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, and the Whistleblowers Protection Act, among others. These laws aim to deter corruption and provide a legal framework for punishing corrupt officials. The government has been digitising public services such as issuing certificates, licences, and permits, which reduces the scope for corruption by eliminating human interaction and providing transparency in the process. Aadhaar linkage and DBT (direct benefit transfer) are major reforms; with these, about Rs 2.25 lakh crore has been saved from falling into the wrong hands. The government has been encouraging public participation in the fight against corruption by creating awareness campaigns, providing channels for whistleblowers to report corruption, and incentivizing public servants to report corrupt practices. Promoting transparency and accountability in public administration by introducing measures such as the Right to Information Act and the mandatory disclosure of assets by public servants has been achieved. The government has simplified regulatory processes and reduced bureaucratic hurdles, which reduced opportunities for corruption by eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing discretion in decision-making. But the most important thing is the strengthening of investigative agencies. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are two of the main agencies tasked with investigating corruption cases in India. The government has been strengthening these agencies by providing them with the necessary resources and infrastructure to effectively carry out their work. Record seizures by the ED and thousands of FIRs filed by the CBI are a testimony to the resolve of the government to fight corruption. The Modi government has given a free hand to these agencies. From the panchayat level to the highest level is now the jurisdiction of the agencies.