Attack on democracy shall not be tolerated: Shagotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: AICC Member and former PYC chief Pranab Shagotra today said that attack on democracy by BJP shall not be tolerated.

Launching a frontal attack on the BJP Govt for its assault on the Constitution and the democracy during a meeting at party office here today, Shagotra said several attempts and attacks were made by the BJP Govt on the Constitution and the Constitutional Institutions which were established and strengthened by the Congress Party in the past. He said Congress will not allow attack on democracy.

Shagotra lashed out at the Modi Govt and the BJP for serious assault on the constitution and the democracy during its regime. He said that disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to gag the voice of the opposition in the Parliament but the BJP should know that the voice of people and the voice of Congress party and Rahul Gandhi can not be suppressed and it will be raised more vociferously in the streets of the country.

He said that Congress party shall not rest till the BJP Govt is ousted and the voice of people is heard both inside the Parliament and outside in a free democracy. He said that the BJP will not succeed in its distortion and diversion to mislead the public.

On the occasion several youths of Jammu city joined Congress Party. They were welcomed in the party fold by Pranab Shagotra, Shashi Sharma-Secretary PCC, Narinder Sharma, Hussain Ali Waffa – Chairman ST Cell, Thomas Khokhar, Sahil Sharma, Hoshiar Singh, Jatin Raina, Chaman Lal Manyal, Gurmeet Singh, Akash Bharat and others.

Those who joined Congress said that they were impressed with the working and secular approach of Congress party which is progressing fast under the dynamic leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.