Arms, explosives seized in Kupwara

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 6: Security forces today recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from woods of Haphruda area of Kupwara district.

A police spokesman said that a joint operation was launched by Army along with police, based on reliable input, in Haphruda Forest in North Kupwara district early today.

Huge cache of ammunition including 720 rounds of 7.62 mm (most likely of Chinese origin) , five rounds of RPG , nine booster tubes of RPG and 10 x UBGL grenade (most likely of Russian origin) were recovered.

The spokesman further stated that the ammunition was concealed in two logs in the jungle area with adequate packaging.

The spokesman said that a thorough forest search was launched later in the general area of Haphruda forest for any more caches of arms and ammunition or for any hideout.

In the meantime, police in Bandipora arrested a militant associate belonging to LeT outfit along with arms and ammunition in Aloosa area of Bandipora.

“Bandipora Police along with 26 AR & 3rd Bn CRPF arrested a militant associate of LeT near Canal Road Aloosa Bandipora during naka checking & recovered one live Chinese grenade & 12 live AK-47 bullets from him. Case registered under the relevant sections of UAPA in PS Bandipora,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.