2 narco smugglers arrested in Srinagar, heroin worth Rs 70 Cr recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 6: Police today arrested two cross border narco-smugglers and recovered 11.089 kilogrammes of Heroin worth Rs 70 crore in international market.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said Rs 11,82,500 in cash was also seized from the duo Sajjad Badana and Zaheer Tanch of Karnah Kupwara.

An FIR under NDPS Act has been registered at Rajbagh Police Station, he said. “Drugs had come from Pakistan,” he added.

A police spokesman said that based on specific information of Srinagar Police, e Heroin weighing 11.089 kg (worth approximately 70 crore in international market) was recovered from two cross border narcotic smugglers.

He identified them as Sajjad Ahmed Badana son of Aijaz Ahmed Badana of Nachyan, Karnah, Kupwara and Zaheer Ahmed Tanch son of Alamdin Tanch of Amroyi Karnah, Kupwara.

Cash amounting to Rupees 11, 82,500 was also recovered from them.

They were residing in a rented accommodation owned by one Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Kursoo Rajbagh. “FIR no 17/2023 has been registered under sections 8,21,29 of NDPS act in Rajbagh PS,” he said.

“Initial questioning of the accused has revealed that the consignment of these drugs had come from Pakistan. Investigation of the case is in full swing,” he said.