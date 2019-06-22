India colts advance to final of FIH Women’s Series Finals

HIROSHIMA (Japan): The World no 9 Indian Women’s Hockey team on Saturday secured their place in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019 as they advanced to the final of the FIH Women’s Series finals after defeating Chile 4-2 in the semi-final here at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

The Indian team came from a goal down to secure the win as Gurjit Kaur (22′, 37′) scored a brace, while Navneet Kaur (31′) and captain Rani Rampal (57′) scored fantastic individual goals to give their side an emphatic victory.

World no 16 Chile scored two goals in 18th minute through Carolina Garcia and in 43rd minute it was Denise Krimerman who made a great run from outside the 25-yard line, and played a ball across goal from near the left base-line, which was deflected into the back of the net by Manuela Urroz.

The Chile did have a few opportunities in the last quarter but could not create any clear-cut chances.

India will now face the winner of the other semi-final between Russia and Japan, in the final on Sunday. (AGENCIES)