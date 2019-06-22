Google celebrates Amrish Puri 87th birthday with a doodle

MUMBAI: On legendary Indian actor Amrish Puri’s 87th birth anniversary on Saturday, search engine Google paid tributes to the character artiste with a special doodle.

The doodle created by Pune-based guest artist Debangshu Moulik celebrates the life and legacy of the renowned actor.

Born in Punjab on June 22, 1932, Puri started his journey in cinema at the age of 39 with 1971’s “Reshma Aur Shera”, after working in theatre and doing voice over parts.

He subsequently featured in Shyam Benegal’s films “Nishant” and “Manthan”.

The actor appeared in more than 200 films in various languages — including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and English.

One of his most memorable performances was as Mogambo in the 1987 cult classic “Mr. India”.

Puri broke into Hollywood scene as Khan, a supporting role in the Oscar-winning movie, “Gandhi”.

He was later cast as Mola Ram in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”, after initially turning down director Steven Spielberg’s offer.

Puri passed away at the age 72 on January 12, 2005 following a brain haemorrhage. (AGENCIES)