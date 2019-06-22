BJP Parliamentary meeting likely on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: BJP Parliamentary meeting is likely to be held on Tuesday, party sources said here on Saturday.

The meeting, likely to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may discuss the high-profile Triple Talaq Bill among others.

The much talked about Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 – also known as Triple Talaq draft law – was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday after heated exchange of words and debate on the merits of the proposed legislation and also procedural matters.

Among other issues, the meeting could also take up matters concerning violence in West Bengal, especially in the context of group clashes at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas.

BJP central leadership deputed a three-member team led by former minister S S Ahluwalia to make on the spot study of the situation there.

The delegation also comprising other two lawmakers—Satyapal Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Vishnu Dayal Ram from Jharkhand—visited Bhatpara on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is likely to address the members of the ruling party which has many first-timers.

This will be the first parliamentary meeting of the party during the ongoing session and after Mr J P Nadda was elected party’s working president.

This will also be first meeting since four TDP Rajya Sabha MPS joined the saffron party.

(AGENCIES)