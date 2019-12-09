India, Australia hold 2+2 secretarial talks

NEW DELHI: India and Australia on Monday carried out a comprehensive review of their strategic engagement during a defence and foreign secretarial-level talks.

The Defence Ministry said the two sides deliberated on prevailing regional security concerns and explored ways for cooperation in field of defence industry and technology.

The Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, while the Australian side was headed by Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty and Foreign Secretary Frances Adamson. (AGENCIES)