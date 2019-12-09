WD hit the region, fog, cold wave to continue in plains in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) hit the region due to which the sky would remain generally cloudy to light rain or snow in the Kashmir valley, where fog will continue in plains during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, people continued to shiver in Ladakh Union Territory (UT), where Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, was coldest at minus 21.4 degree minimum temperature while at Leh it was minus 14.9 degree.

In the Kashmir valley, dense fog continued to disrupt normal life, including air traffic at Srinagar International Airport, for the third day on Monday.

The frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir, recorded lowest minus 4.3 degree minimum temperature. (AGENCIES)