Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to Rs 2,000 from January

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it will increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 2,000 from January.

The price increase will be across range of two-wheelers and exact quantum of the hike will vary on the basis of model and specific market, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

It, however, did not specify reasons for the plan to hike prices.

The company currently sells a range of motorcycles and scooters priced between Rs 39,900 to Rs 1.05 lakh. (AGENCIES)