India aims to continue their winning streak against West Indies

MANCHESTER: India will aim to continue their winning streak and inch

a step closer to a spot in the semi-finals as they face West Indies in their sixth

match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 here at Old Trafford on Thursday.

West Indies come into this match after a heartbreaking five-run loss to New

Zealand ? a game that seemed all but over before Carlos Brathwaite almost

produced an unimaginable result. Such has been the story of the Jason

Holder-led side in this tournament so far, as the little flashes of brilliance at

different points haven’t been enough to produce the desired results.

Andre Russell, who appeared to be in discomfort each time he stepped onto

the field, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

With mathematical permutations still giving them an outside chance for a

semi-final berth, West Indies will aim to pull off a complete performance

against an in-form Indian side.

The Indian bowlers once again proved their match-winning capabilities as

they successfully defended a below-par score against Afghanistan on Saturday.

Mohammed Shami, who picked up a hat-trick in Southampton, is likely to

retain his place in the playing XI as India are unlikely to risk playing Bhuvneshwar

Kumar, who was sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

The Indian middle-order will look to add more stability to the batting and bat

deep into the innings to give bowlers enough runs in the bank.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra

Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul,

Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Sunil

Ambris, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Carlos

Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas,

Nicholas Pooran.