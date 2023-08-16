Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour, gaiety across Jammu division

Advisor hoists Tricolour at Jammu, DDC Chairmen at Distt Hqrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and gaiety across the Jammu division.

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar hoisted the Tricolour at Maulana Azad (MA) Stadium here. He inspected the parade and took salute of the marching contingents of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Reserve Police (IRP), Jammu District Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police (JKAP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Protection Force and BSF Brass Bands.

In his speech, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that Government of Jammu and Kashmir has unveiled an array of developmental initiatives aimed at bolstering the region’s growth, prosperity and overall quality of life. He underscored the pivotal role of tourism and heritage preservation in the region and said that the holding of G20 Tourism Working Group meet in the UT signifies a renewed focus on promoting the rich cultural tapestry and tourism potential of the region.

He remarked that J&K has progressed immensely in the recent years and graduated from ‘performers’ to ‘fore-runners’ category in Sustainable Development Goals Index of India. He highlighted that 350 health projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore are currently under construction and the AIIMS Jammu will be completed by end of 2023 while as AIIMS Kashmir will be completed by 2025 with an estimated cost of around Rs 4,000 crore each.

The Advisor remarked that in significant strides towards infrastructural development, the Public Works Department has completed around 7,826 projects under various schemes including PMGSY, NABARD, and CIRF from April 2020 to March 2023.

Advisor remarked that at the grass-root level, efforts have been made to strengthen democracy through the empowerment of DDCs and BDCs. In Jammu and Kashmir, alongside free, impartial and transparent elections, the fund, function and functionaries have been fortified, the Advisor highlighted.

The Advisor, on the occasion, also introduced the dakshkisan.jk.gov.in portal, a platform which aims to empower farmers by providing them with crucial resources and support in the next five years. He also spoke in length about the good governance initiatives like introduction of Jammu Kashmir Single Window Portal (JKSWP), digitisation of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Guarantee, National E-Governance Delivery Assessment Report (NESDA), E-Office implementation as well as the Rapid Assessment System (RAS).

On the occasion, Advisor also distributed prizes among the winners of various online contests conducted by Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Judges of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, DDC Chairman Jammu, Members of Parliament, State Election Commissioner, Deputy Mayor, JMC, Administrative Secretaries of various Departments; ADGP Jammu, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, HoDs ; PRI members, eminent citizens, locals and large number of students were also present on the occasion.

KATHUA: The main function was held at Sports Stadium, where DDC Chairman Col (Retd) Mahan Singh hoisted the National Flag and took salute from mega parade comprising of 45 contingents drawn from District Police, Police Training School, IRP, NCC boys and Girls, Bands and tiny platoons from various Government and private schools.

Vice Chairman DDC Kathua Raghunandan Singh, BDC Chairpersons, DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas, SSP, Shivdep Singh Jamwal, DDC Members, other functionaries of district administration, PRI members and a good number of people were present.

In his address, the DDC Chairman recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters to secure independence for the country. He remembered the brave soldiers and policemen who laid down their lives while fighting for the nation and appealed to the citizens to serve the nation with devotion, honesty and truthfulness.

Highlighting the developmental initiatives undertaken in the district, the DDC Chairman said Delhi-Katra 6 Lane Expressway, International Sports Stadium at Hiranagar, Shahpur Kandi project, etc. when completed will catapult the development profile of Kathua district.

A colorful cultural programme and a Mass Drill by student groups of different schools steal the show. The DDC Chairperson also gave away prizes and trophies to the participating performers, outstanding achievers and competition winners of DIPR J&K.

SAMBA: The Chairman District Development Council, Keshav Dutt Sharma, hoisted the National Flag at the beautifully decorated Rani Suchait Singh Stadium. Vice Chairman Balwan Singh, District Development Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh, and other district officers and officials were also present.

Paying homage to freedom fighters, Chairman Keshav Dutt Sharma hailed their sacrifices made to secure India’s freedom. The achievements of the district administration and PRIs were outlined, showcasing substantial growth in sectors such as PMGSY, PMUY, JJM Ayushman Bharat, and SBM(G). Notable achievements of schemes like MGNREGA, IWMP, ICDS, Back to Village programme, Mumkin, and Youth Clubs were also highlighted.

The event featured a march past parade led by Dy SP G R Bhardhwaj and Parade Contingent including Police, ITBP, IRP, Home Guards, NCC squads, and others, showcasing unity and discipline.

DODA: The main function held at the Sports Stadium where District Development Council Chairman, Dhananter Singh Kotwal, hoisted the Tricolor amidst spirited celebrations followed by a soulful rendition of the national anthem.

Later, the DDC Chairman inspected the parade comprising contingents of JKP, CRPF, SSB, FPF, IRP 5th Bn, NCC Sr and Jr wings, Home Guards and the students of different schools. Vice Chairperson DDC, Sangeeta Rani Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan, SSP Abdul Qayoom and other functionaries from civil and police departments, besides a huge gathering of enthusiastic audience were also present at the venue which was decked up with beautiful Triclours and banners.

In his address, the DDC Chairperson reflected upon the significance of Independence Day as a tribute to the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters. He highlighted the pivotal role this day plays in India’s history, marking the nation’s emergence as an independent and sovereign entity.

Acknowledging the strides taken by the UT Government, the Chairman pointed to notable accomplishments, such as the operationalization of the prestigious Government Medical College Doda and the completion of the multipurpose indoor sports hall to engage youth in sports activities. He also underscored the imminent completion of projects like the Polytechnic College Doda and Government Degree College at Kastigarh.

A colourful cultural program presented by school children and local artists left the audience spell bound. Displaying Government schemes and activities of various departments through tableaus proved highly informative and useful for the people present.

UDHAMPUR: The main function was held in the premises of Government PG College Boys where District Development Council Chairman, Lal Chand hoisted the National Flag and took salute from an impressive parade of 31 contingents drawn from J&K Police, SKPA, ITBP, Volunteers Home Guards, NCC and other Civil troops besides Police Band, took part in this national function.

DDC Vice Chairperson, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, DIG Udhampur -Reasi Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary; Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Vinod Kumar; President Municipal Council, Dr Jogeshwar Gupta; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, BDCs, DDCs, Senior officers of District Administration, Police, Air Force, CRPF, ITBP, BSF and Army besides prominent citizens were present.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Chairman highlighted the great significance of the day as the reminder of the struggles and sacrifices of our forefathers who bravely fought against colonial rule to give us the precious treasure of freedom.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory is embracing the path of development and prosperity. “We are guided by the principle of one nation, one vision and one identity and this ethos resonates deeply within the heart of every citizen of our great land”, he added.

He said that like other parts of J&K, Udhampur District is also reaping fruits of development.

A scintillating cultural program reflecting patriotism and rich culture was also presented by the students of educational institutions which enthralled the audience.

RAJOURI: The main function took place at DPL grounds where the chief guest, Chairman of the District Development Council, Advocate Ch. Naseem Liaqat, unfurled the National Flag, inspected the Parade and took the salute in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal and SSP, Amritpal Singh.

The parade was commanded by DySP Parupkar Singh. Thousands of people thronged the venue to witness the grand celebrations of the national event. R N Wattal (Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Rajouri) and Mehmood Ahmed Choudhary (Additional District & Sessions Judge, Rajouri) also attended the event as special guests. Also in attendance were President MC Rajouri, Mohammad Arief; DDC Member Rajouri, Sain Abdul Rashid; BDC Chairperson Rajouri, Darbar Chowdhary; Councillors of MC Rajouri other civil society members; ex-legislators, Ministers and members of both panchayats and urban local bodies and functionaries of District Administration attended the function.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC Chairman highlighted the significance of the day as a reminder of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters for India’s independence from British rule.

Amidst the larger picture of national achievement, he drew attention to the remarkable accomplishments of the District Rajouri. He said this border district of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has exhibited extraordinary resilience and determination in overcoming challenges and striving for excellence.

“In the realm of housing, our district has excelled in executing the Awas Plus and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana schemes, resulting in the completion of an impressive 27,000 houses. Moreover, our commitment to infrastructure development is evident through the blacktopping of 170 kilometers of roads and the successful completion of 33 schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY),” Advocate Ch. Naseem Liaqat said.

Later, the DDC Chairman felicitated the winners of parade and cultural program Councillors and students with outstanding academic and sports achievements.

REASI: The main function was held at General Zorawar Singh Sports Stadium where District Development Council Chairperson, Reasi Saraf Singh Nag unfurled the National Flag, inspected the Parade and took salute at the march past comprising the contingents of CRPF, IRP, J&K Police, Jammu Kashmir Home Guard, National Cadet Corps, School Students, and JKP Pipe band.

Remembering the contribution of freedom fighters, DDC Chairperson highlighted the post-independence challenges the country faced and said ‘we can’t forget the brave soldiers who sacrificed their life to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He also listed the flagship schemes and numerous developmental projects completed and undertaken in the Reasi district by the Government to create a strong infrastructure base. He said the administration is trying its best to lead Reasi district on the glorious path of development and prosperity.

The students of various Government and private educational institutions presented a scintillating cultural programme on the theme of patriotism, which was highly applauded by the audience.

The ceremony concluded with presentation of prizes and mementoes to the best adjudged march-past and cultural events and felicitation of meritorious students, officers and officials of different departments with outstanding performance.

Vice Chairperson DDC, Sajra Qadir, District Development Commissioner, Babila Rakwal, SSP, Amit Gupta. ADC Abdul Star and other district officers were also present on the occasion.

KISHTWAR: The main function was held on the historical Chowgan Grounds where the Vice-Chairperson, District Development Council, Saima Parveen Lone, accompanied by SSP, Khalil Ahmed Poswal, hoisted the Tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute at the March Past comprising contingents drawn from Police, IRP, CRPF, CISF, Forest Protection Force, Home guards, SPO Group, NCC battalion of GDC Kishtwar, Anganwari Workers and School children.

The parade was commanded by Dy. SP Vishal Sharma. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav and senior civil and police functionaries and officers of security Forces and Army, besides a large number of people attended the function.

In her address, the DDC Vice Chairperson paid tributes to the freedom fighters, greeted the people and listed the achievements in the district. Drawing attention to the essential contribution of women in the freedom movement and national service, she highlighted India’s stature as the world’s largest democracy.

She proudly emphasized India’s developmental strides in various sectors, citing achievements in space research, satellite technology, banking, information technology, healthcare, education, and sports, with notable examples such as Chandrayaan. She also listed achievements made in the district at different fronts and progress under District Capex.

A scintillating Cultural program was also presented by the students of various government and private schools with patriotic Spirit. Later, the chief guest in presence of DC & SSP gave away mementos and certificates of commendation to several officers for exhibiting exemplary work, awards and Laptops to meritorious students and the personalities with achievements in sports and social work field, besides best performers in parade cultural performances.

RAMBAN: Chairperson, District Development Council, Dr. Shamshad Shan hoisted the National Flag at District Police Lines, Chandroge, where the main function of the 77th Independence Day celebration under theme ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ was held with patriotic fervour and traditional zeal.

DDC Chairperson inspected the parade consisting of JK Police, IRP, FPF, Home Guards and students of various education institutions. Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam, President MC Ramban, Sunita Kumari, DDC Councillors, BDC Chairpersons, SSP, Mohita Sharma, ADC Harbans Lal Sharma, senior officers, armed forces, prominent citizens and senior officers of various departments attended the function.

Paying tributes to freedom fighters for their sacrifices and contribution in India’s independence struggle, the Chairperson appreciated the Government and private organizations for organizing a series of events under ongoing ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ a nation-wide campaign to remember contributions of freedom fighters and our soldiers.

After greeting the people, the DDC Chairperson gave a brief account of the mega developmental projects completed in the district during the previous year and sanctioned projects for the current year. The Chairperson also listed the achievements made by the different departments under different schemes.

Later, the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries felicitated the participants of cultural programmes and march-past besides various officers and officials for their outstanding performances in their respective fields.

POONCH: The main function was held at Sports Stadium where the Chief Guest, Chairperson District Development Council, Tazeem Akhter hoisted the tricolor and took salute.

Guard of honour was presented by JK Police which was followed by March Past comprising contingents of JKP, CRPF, JKAP, NCC, J&K Home Guards, J&K Police QRT Commando, J&K Police Band and various Government and Private Schools.

Vice Chairperson DDC, Ashfaq Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner, Yasin M. Choudhary; Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) , DDC Members, ADDC, ADC, besides other officers from Civil, Police, Judiciary, Ex Legislators, prominent citizens, social workers, political activists and a large number of men, women and children were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest highlighted the sacrifices of freedom fighters in achieving Independence. She stated that it is the most significant day in the history of India. She also highlighted the success of “Meri Maati Mera Desh” Campaign under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Stating that the Nation is growing fast and is now the fourth largest superPower in the world, she said that developmental activities in the district are going at full pace like the other parts of the country. She counted numerous ongoing and proposed developmental projects in the district.

A scintillating cultural program based on the theme of nationalism and integrity was presented by the students of degree College/Schools and other Cultural groups of the district.

The programme culminated with the presentation of prizes among the participants. Trophies and mementos were presented to the winners of March past parade and cultural activities.