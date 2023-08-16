J&K Bank celebrates Independence Day with great fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 16: Amid the nationwide Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities, J&K Bank celebrated 76 years of the country’s independence with national fervor. MD & CEO Baldev Prakash hoisted the National Tricolour at the Bank’s Corporate Headquarters in presence of General Managers, Deputy General Managers, Departmental Heads and other senior officers of the Bank. Colonel Ravi Kumar, Ex-serviceman & District Sainik Welfare Officer (Srinagar) Rashid War were the guests on the occasion.

As part of paying tribute to heroes of the nation under ‘Veeron Ka Vandhan’ theme, he handed over Laptops, Tablets and Biometric Devices to the District Sainik Welfare Officer (Srinagar) in the presence of Colonel Ravi Kumar. The gadgets were part of amenities provided by the Bank under its CSR Program to various Sainik Bhawans across J&K that takes care of the welfare of thousands of families of martyrs and ex-service men in J&K.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony that concluded with the national anthem, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash spoke about the importance of the Day.

Dwelling upon the similarity of roles of armed forces and bankers, he said, “On this occasion, I would like to remind all of you that as the country’s forces guard the nation’s frontiers, we bankers are the custodians of peoples’ trust. We safeguard public money and ensure public money grows. We are the partners in nation building. Through our interventions we create immense value for our shareholders. And let me reiterate today that we will continue to do so with renewed focus and foresight.”

Reiterating Bank’s role in J&K, MD & CEO said that Bank will continue to work towards saturation of self-employment in the UT by implementing its ‘Swarozgar Utsav’ campaign aggressively, wherein self-employment opportunities will be provided to youth through a mix of our banking products and sponsored schemes in partnership with the Union and UT Governments while pursuing glory and prosperity as an incredible institution of the country.

MD & CEO also felicitated the persons-of-distinction from the support staff posted at CHQ for their dedicated and exemplary services during the year. MD & CEO handed over a Letter of Appreciation along with a memento to each of recipients on the occasion.

Notably, the Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta also hoisted the National Flag in the lawns of Zonal Office in Jammu in presence of GM & Divisional Head (Jammu), Zonal Head and other officials of the Bank.