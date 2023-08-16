CS for time bound implementation of LG’s directions regarding empowerment of youth, women

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 16: In follow up of commitments made by the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on the eve of 77th Independence Day regarding the empowerment of youth and women of the UT of J&K, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta enjoined upon the departments and the Deputy Commissioners to formulate plans at their end to meet both these objectives in right earnest.

Reiterating the views of the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Secretary impressed upon all the departments to work in coordination to ensure that every youth in J&K is given confidence that there shall be no dearth of new opportunities/possibilities for them in their lives.

He also stated that in line with another commitment of the LG regarding all round empowerment and economic upliftment of half of our population comprising women, each Department should make it a focal point to come up with innovative ideas to find ways of achieving it in a time bound manner.

Dr Mehta observed that when the nation is celebrating its 77th Independence Day the concept gains much significance as the nation can not afford to lag behind any of the world powers. He said that the past of the nation had been great and our future ought to be equally bright.

The Chief Secretary further remarked that both the women and youth form the important constituents of the population whose contribution is pivotal in taking the nation up the ladder of development. He stated that empowering them to achieve their full potential in their lives would unleash positive energy to propel the nation to excel in every possible field.

He called upon all the Departments including the Deputy Commissioners of the UT to formulate action plans in this regard and ensure that these are implemented in right earnest in a time bound manner.

He emphasised on fixing short, mid and long term targets in order to pick the low hanging fruits first and fixing timelines for accomplishment of others. He maintained that J&K has been successful in achieving every single target, howsoever difficult, fixed for itself from the last couple of years.

He encouraged all of them to start taking initiatives from this historical day itself to be successful in fulfilling this task as well. He added that he is hopeful that by same synergy, coordination and collective efforts these two objectives are going to be met soon.