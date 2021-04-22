Increase oxygen production, boost distribution: PM to officials

States asked to come down on hoarding

NEW DELHI, Apr 22: Chairing a high-level meeting to review oxygen supply across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked top officials to work rapidly on increasing its production, boosting the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

PM also said that States must act against any hoarding of oxygen and directed officials to ensure that the oxygen supply to various States happens in a smooth, unhindered manner and called for fixing responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction.

In the meeting that also discussed ways and means to boost oxygen availability amid demands from many States for an increase in its supply, Modi was told that the supply of life-saving gas to States has been steadily increasing.

Against the present demand from 20 States of 6,785 MT/day of liquid medical oxygen, the Centre has from April 21 allocated 6,822 MT/day to these states, a statement said.

It was noted that in the last few days, the availability of liquid medical oxygen has been increased by about 3,300 MT/day with contributions from private and public steel plants, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as through prohibition of supply of oxygen for non-essential industries.

Modi said States should come down heavily on hoarding and stressed the need to ensure faster transportation of oxygen.

The statement said railways is being used for rapid and non-stop long-distance transport of tankers. The first rake has reached from Mumbai to Vizag to transport 105 MT of the liquid medical oxygen. Similarly, empty oxygen tankers are also being air-lifted to oxygen suppliers to reduce one-way journey time in oxygen supply.

The Prime Minister was informed that an elaborate exercise is being done in coordination with States to find their demand for oxygen and ensure adequate supply accordingly, the statement said.

Top officials representing various Ministries informed Modi that they are working together with the States to operationalize the sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible.

“PM directed the officials to ensure that oxygen supply to various States happens in a smooth, unhindered manner. He spoke about the need to fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction. He also asked Ministries to explore various innovative ways to increase production & supply of oxygen,” it said.

Various measures are being undertaken to rapidly increase the availability of cryogenic tankers through conversion of nitrogen and argon tankers, import and airlifting of tankers as well as manufacturing them, it added.

Representatives from the medical community also spoke about the need for judicious use of oxygen and how an audit in some States has decreased oxygen demand without affecting the condition of patients.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary, Health Secretary and officials from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Road Transport, Pharmaceuticals and NITI Aayog. (PTI)

SC for national plan on COVID situation, oxygen

As the country grapples with the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court today told the Centre that it wants a “national plan” on issues including supply of oxygen and essential drugs for treatment of patients infected with the virus.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the prevailing grim situation across the country, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it would also consider the matter pertaining to the method and manner of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

The bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and S R Bhat, said it would examine the aspect relating to judicial power of the High Courts to declare lockdown amid the pandemic.

It further said that at least six High Courts are hearing COVID-19 related matters, leading to “confusion and diversion of resources” based on different priorities.

The Apex Court appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as an amicus curiae to assist it in the suo motu proceedings.

The bench issued notice to the Centre and said it would hear the matter tomorrow.

“We, as a bench and as a court, wish to take suo moto cognisance of certain issues,” the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The top court said at least six High Courts — Delhi, Bombay, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Allahabad — are dealing with issues pertaining to the prevailing situation.

It said these high courts are exercising their jurisdictions in bonafide and in the best interest.

“What is happening is that it is creating some kind of confusion and diversion of resources,” the bench observed.

“One High Court thinks there is priority for one group while the other thinks there is priority for others. We want to know with regard to four issues — supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination. We want to keep the power to declare lockdown to the State and this should not be by judicial decision..,” the bench said.

“We want to issue notice on these four issues,” it said, adding, “We want to see a national plan on these four issues”.

As the Apex Court said it would issue notice to the Centre and hear the matter tomorrow, Mehta asked the bench whether the Government would respond to the High Courts on the COVID-19 issues pending there.

The top court said the Centre may present the national plan to the High Courts.

The bench also observed that it might withdraw certain issues pending before the high court and deal with them.

Mehta said he would intimate the High Courts that the apex court has taken suo moto cognisance on the issue. (PTI)