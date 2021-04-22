Baramulla Police solves blind murder case, 2 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 22: Police in Baramulla today said to have solved a blind murder case by arresting two accused persons including the wife of the deceased person involved in the crime.

Click here to watch video

Giving the details of the case, SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat said that during the intervening night of 8th/9th of March 2021, one person Mohammad Altaf Malik son of Gh Rasool Malik resident of Seriwarpora son in law of Late Abdul Razaq Ganie was found dead near his cowshed at Renji. He was later buried by family members at Renji Graveyard

He said that on the 22nd of March, the brother of the deceased person submitted an application for initiating inquest proceedings as he and his family members were suspicious regarding his death.

Accordingly, as per formal orders of DM Baramulla, police said, the body of the deceased person was exhumed and post mortem was conducted by a penal of doctors from GMC Baramulla.

“After the receipt of interim Medical Report and the statements of some prime witnesses, the inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC were converted into FIR vide No. 62/2021 under Section 302 IPC of Police Station Pattan. A Special Investigating Team was constituted which was headed by SDPO Pattan,” police said.

During the investigation, the SIT using human and technical intelligence zeroed in on the wife of the deceased person identified as Tasleema Begum and was called for questioning.

During questioning, police said, she confessed her involvement in the commission of crime along with another person identified as Ghulam Mohd Dar son of Mohd Ramzan Dar resident of Renji.

“She further disclosed that they had hatched a conspiracy to kill the deceased a month before the occurrence as they were in an illegitimate relationship,” police said.

The investigating team further learnt that, on the 8th of March 2021, the duo gave the final touch to their plan and accordingly (wife of the deceased person) Tasleema called Ghulam Mohd during the night and they both bludgeoned Mohammad Altaf Malik (now deceased) to death.

“Thereafter they took the body and threw it near cowshed to conceal the manner of death and camouflage it as death due to slipping,” police said.

Both the accused persons have been arrested by the police and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody, besides weapon of offence has also been recovered on their disclosure. “Further investigation into the matter is in progress,” police said.