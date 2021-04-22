Ware House, Kanak Mandi Traders volunteer weekend lockdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Stepping towards the welfare of traders and society, Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market and Kanak Mandi Traders Association on Thursday jointly decided to volunteer lockdown from April 24 for a month on every Saturday and Sunday.

In a meeting chaired by Deepak Gupta, Federation president, it was unanimously decided that to help the administration in controlling deadly pandemic, all shops in Ware House-Nehru Market and adjoining markets will observe weekend lockdown.

Speakers in the meeting said, in Kanak Mandi, only shops dealing with essential commodities will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday while other shops will open as per Government guidelines.

Deepak Gupta said, the Government has ordered that only 50 per cent shops shall remain open on alternate basis through a rotation system and Ware House was allowed to open for whole week because this market deals with essential supply but being a responsible Federation they decided to observe weekend lockdown.

He also said that no customer will be allowed in their market without a face mask and every shopkeeper and their employees will strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Gupta assured that there will be no shortage of essential commodities during this period because the market has enough stock.

Earlier in the morning a free mask and soap distribution camp was organized by the Federation with the help of Indian Red Cross Society where Deepak Gupta and Vinod Malhotra, Secretary Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region along with office bearers of Federation distributed masks and soaps to the employees and labourers of Mandi.

The meeting was attended by Munish Mahajan, Federation’s Sr. Vice President; Abhimanyu Gupta, Jr. Vice President; Sham Lal Langer, General Secretary; Vishal Gupta, Secretary; Amit Gupta, Cashier; Anoop Mittal, President Kanak Mandi Traders Association; Rajesh Bhagotra, President Sugar Association; Rattan Lal Mahajan & Rajesh Gupta, former Federation Presidents; Kirti Gupta, President Dal Merchant Association; Ajay Gupta, President Potato-Onion Association; Sham Lal Gupta, former Sr. Vice President of Federation; Anil Gupta, former General Secretary of Federation; Om Parkash, President Karyana Association; Yashpal Gupta, President Retailers Federation; Bishan Dass Gupta, President Rice Association and other senior members of the Federation.