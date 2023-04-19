Include poor migrant families in proposed PMAY Scheme: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Former MLC & JK UT spokesperson of BJP, Girdhari Lal Raina submitted a representation to the LG Manoj Sinha pleading for inclusion of poor and deprived persons/families from the displaced Kashmiri Hindu community in PMAY scheme.

There are several families who are living in very bad conditions in rented accommodation for several decades now. Their request for allotment of accommodation in camps has been pending for years together with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) without any positive outcome, he added.

Stressing further, Raina said, these families like that of the widow of Late Sanjay Sharma who was working as a Bank Guard in his village, and was gunned down by terrorists in the village Achan Pulwama district in the morning hours of February 26,2023 have no place to stay. Widow of Sanjay Sharma is also moving with her little kids from pillar to post for a roof, he added.

Recalling repeated petitions of the displaced community for extension of benefits of welfare schemes of Union and State Governments because of administrative obscurities, he asked UT administration to ensure that the benefit of all welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PMAYS etc reaches the displaced community also.

Praising incessant efforts of UT administration to mitigate problems faced by the people, in particular the poor, underprivileged and deprived sections of the society, Raina said present administration can be remembered for centuries for its policies towards pro-poor and neglected sections of society.

Welfare schemes of the Union Government are reaching the intended beneficiaries without pilferage for the first time, he added further.

Proposed policy for Land Allotment to the poor people for construction of houses under PMAY for the landless people is yet another example of pro-poor while Antodhaya intended governance model of present dispensation under the overall leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the BJP spokesperson.