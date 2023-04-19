Yasha Mudgal reviews functioning of Cooperative Societies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Commissioner Secretary, Cooperative Department, Yasha Mudgal, today convened a meeting to review functioning of different authorities vested with the powers to register Cooperatives/Cooperative Societies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was informed that there are 8763 Cooperative Societies in J&K, of which, 3611 have been registered by Registrar Cooperative Societies J&K, 4421 by Director Handloom & Handicrafts Kashmir and 672 by Director, H&H Jammu.

Commissioner Secretary emphasized upon the concerned for regular monitoring of financial status of all Cooperatives besides ensuring audit of these Cooperatives.

She asked the registering officers to share the data base of Cooperatives registered by different authorities.

She directed for making use of a single window online portal for registration.

Commissioner Secretary gave nod for audit of Cooperatives registered under 1989 Act through the Auditors available with Registrar Cooperatives.

She asked for identification and review of dormant/inactive Cooperatives for de-registeration under norms so that only serious Cooperatives are allowed to function.

Among others, Registrar Cooperative Societies J&K; Director H&H, Jammu; Director CAD, Jammu; Director Finance, Cooperative Department.; Director Horticulture (P&M), Additional Secretary, Cooperative Department; ARCS, Jammu/Kashmir; Joint Director, H&H, Kashmir; Deputy Director CAD, Kashmir and other concerned officers were present in the meeting in person and online.