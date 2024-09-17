INC promises immediate restoration of Statehood: Khera

Cong manifesto says ‘Our electricity our right’

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Sept 16: After a delay, the Indian National Congress today released its manifesto ahead of the J&K Assembly elections, promising the immediate restoration of Statehood.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera, accompanied by JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, said the time has come to heal the “wounds” that Kashmir has endured over the past several years.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“Our priority is the restoration of Statehood for J&K and ensuring that the people get back what was taken from them-their rights,” he said.

Khera emphasized that the first claim over the resources of J&K belongs to its people, stressing that Congress will fight for their rights and ensure they receive what they deserve.

“Even the sand here is being mined by outsiders. These resources belong to the people and must be restored. We are here to gain the support of the people, and we are receiving it for the alliance. Congress will fight for the people’s rights,” Khera said.

“The hearts of the people of Kashmir are filled with wounds, and now is the time to heal them. The long night is about to end, and a new day is set to begin. ‘Haath Badlega J&K Ke Haalat’ (Congress will change the condition of J&K).” Click here to watch video

On whether the alliance with the National Conference will hold, Khera said, “Congress is a pioneer in running successful alliance Governments. We’ve done it before, both at the state and national levels.”

He also mentioned that once the elections are over and results are in, a Common Minimum Program will be framed. “Under that program,” he said, “we will all operate.”

Khera described the Congress manifesto as a “people’s manifesto,” explaining, “We spoke to people on the ground, and only after those discussions did we frame this document, which caused the delay.”

JKPCC president, Karra echoed this sentiment, saying, “It is the people’s manifesto. We formed committees in every district, held discussions with society members, gathered inputs, and consolidated everything into this document.”

Khera asserted that the people of J&K know only the INDIA bloc can ensure the restoration of their rights.

“Voting for anyone else would mean voting for the BJP. We are confident that the people of J&K will not support the BJP.”

He also highlighted that the people of J&K have nowhere to go to voice their concerns. “Not everyone can reach officials. Over the past 10 years, Kashmir has been turned into a graveyard of hopes and dreams.”

Congress leader said the youth of J&K deserve jobs, and women deserve pensions and support. “Rights were taken, Statehood was taken-it must be returned, and we will make sure of it.”

Khera noted that J&K ranks second in unemployment and is number one in female unemployment.

“This needs to change. J&K produces electricity, and the people must have first claim over it. ‘Hamari Bijli, Hamara Haq’ (Our electricity, our right). Farmers without land will be given land on a 99-year lease,” he added.