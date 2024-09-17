Will get J&K back on track in 6 months if voted to power: Azad

‘We stopped bulldozers in J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 16: Former J&K Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that he will get Jammu and Kashmir back on track within six months if his party voted to power.

Addressing a large road show in Doda City today in support of party candidate Mjid Wani, Azad made a fervent appeal for unity and urged to bring an end to the decades-long practice of false slogan politics in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister criticised political parties that, for years have raised empty slogans, leading to the loss of countless lives and stalling the region’s development. He emphasized that these misleading promises have only widened the gap between the people and progress. Reflecting on his tenure as the Chief Minister, he highlighted the significant strides made in infrastructure and development under his leadership.

Azad claimed that the people of J&K deserve real progress and not hollow rhetoric. “Today, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not asking for slogans, they are asking for free ration, reliable electricity, employment opportunities, quality education, and better healthcare. These are the pressing needs of the hour,” Azad asserted.

DPAP leader said “Since my college days, we have been hearing these slogans, which have done nothing but exploit the people. Political parties, after coming to power, have used these slogans as a convenient excuse for their lack of development,” Azad added.

He further said that the people of J&K, often innocent and unaware, have been misled by these narratives, but now is the time to see through such political games.

“The time has changed. We must realise that these slogans are only meant to benefit those who want to grab power, and once in power, they do nothing for the people,” he added,

Azad further stated that if given the opportunity again, his party will focus on massive developmental work in the region, ensuring real progress and prosperity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said his party was the only one that actively fought against the land eviction order, while no other political party seemed concerned.

He said that this issue was critical, as over 70 lakh people were at risk of becoming landless. “We stopped the bulldozers,” Azad asserted, underscoring the party’s commitment to protecting the people’s rights. He also criticised other parties for avoiding discussions on development and instead resorting to fear-mongering with false statements.

“People are more aware today,” he said, urging citizens to question these parties about their track record when they were in power.

“What development did they bring to Jammu and Kashmir during their tenure?” he asked. Azad further raised the alarming issue of youth being drawn into drug abuse, questioning why no party is addressing this pressing concern.

“This is a far more important issue that affects the future of our society,” he stated.

Former CM reaffirmed his commitment to uplift the underprivileged by announcing a series of ambitious initiatives aimed at empowering the poor. His key promises included the revival of the “Roshni Scheme” for electrification, a new scholarship program for poor students, free education, and a focus on job creation.

Azad declared, “ I have 22 dedicated candidates, and their goal is to become a strong political force capable of forming the government and serving the people.”