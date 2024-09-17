Eng Rashid creation of BJP; JeI-AIP alliance intended to divide, loot: Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 16: Calling Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid a “creation” of the BJP, National Conference (NC) President and former Member of Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah, today stated that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) alliance is intended to “divide” and “loot” the people of Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters after addressing a public rally in Safapora area of Bandipora district, NC president once again questioned the timing of Engineer Rashid’s release, suggesting it was done to harm the NC.

“He is the creation of the BJP. If not, then why was he released for just 20 days? If they were going to release him, why not earlier? This has been orchestrated to hurt us. The alliance between JeI and AIP is aimed at dividing the people and preying on our mothers and sisters. It’s all about division and looting,” he said. Click here to watch video

On Article 370, a key issue in election rallies, the former Chief Minister reiterated his commitment for its restoration, vowing to continue the fight in the Supreme Court.

“Everyone is prepared to sacrifice for the restoration of Article 370. We won’t fight with guns or stones, but we will go to the Supreme Court again,” he said.

“The first two rulings were in our favour, which stated that Article 370 is permanent in nature. We will keep going to the Supreme Court until we get it back,” he added.

During his speech, Abdullah delved into the history of Article 370, tracing it back to 1927 when Maharaja Hari Singh enacted laws to protect land and jobs from “outsiders,” which later evolved into Article 370 and 35-A.

“He was concerned about these issues and enacted laws to ensure protection, which eventually became Article 370 and 35-A,” he explained.

He warned the people that many “enemies” were scheming against the NC. “These are offshoots of the ‘flower’ party; their sole aim is to plot against the plough,” he said.

The NC veteran also alleged that Muslims in the country were being subjected to “excesses,” and criticized the Prime Minister for fostering division instead of promoting unity and harmony.

He added, “PM even accused Muslims of taking over properties. Let me tell him, Muslims are not beggars. The Prophet taught us to treat everyone equally and with love.”

Recalling an instance when Ghulam Nabi Azad, as leader of the opposition, highlighted that J&K and Ladakh outpaced Gujarat on various development indicators, the NC Chief said, “That was the day they decided to ‘eradicate’ us.”

Abdullah also recounted a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Omar Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi, days before the abrogation of Article 370.

“I asked why forces were being deployed to J&K, but he said nothing, calling it routine. On August 5, everything was taken from us-Article 370 and 35-A were scrapped, and the state was turned into a Union Territory,” he said.

NC President claimed the move was motivated by the BJP’s disdain for J&K as a Muslim-majority State. “He did this because J&K is a Muslim-majority State, and he hates Muslims. Ask those seeking votes in his name if they want to sell out our mothers and sisters. This election isn’t about roads-it’s about our identity,” he added.