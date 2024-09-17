NC-Cong, PDP will release terrorists, stone pelters if they come to power: Shah

‘Modi Govt won’t allow revival of terrorism in J&K’

* Omar’s defeat certain from both Assembly seats: HM

* Shah’s influence not only in India but Pak also: Dr Jitendra

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the National Conference, Congress and PDP will release terrorists and stone pelters if they come to power in Jammu and Kashmir but declared that till there is Narendra Modi Government in power none will be allowed to revive terrorism which will be buried so deep under the earth that it never comes out.

Addressing three consecutive rallies at Paddar-Nagseni, Kishtwar and Chanderkote (Ramban) in three Assembly segments of Kishtwar and Ramban districts today, Shah declared that the BJP Government at the Centre headed by Narendra Modi will not allow anyone to revive terrorism and will provide jobs to youths holding laptops and tricolour in their hands.

Sunil Sharma, Shagun Parihar and Rakesh Singh Thakur are the BJP candidates in Paddar, Kishtwar and Ramban respectively.

“The stone pelters will have to go to jails,” Shah said. This was the Home Minister’s second visit to Jammu and Kashmir for canvassing for the BJP candidates in the Assembly elections being held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. During his previous visit on September 6 and 7, Shah released the party’s manifesto and addressed workers meeting at Paloura in Jammu North constituency. Click here to watch video

Asserting that efforts are being made to revive terrorism like nineties, the Home Minister said the NC-Congress alliance has also promised to release terrorists but Narendra Modi Government will not allow this to happen.

Warning terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said there is still time to turn back, otherwise the Indian Army and security forces are stationed here and the terrorists will be dealt with right here.”

“Your intention is to bring back terrorism which will not be allowed,” he said criticising Omar Abdullah for saying that Parliament attack convicts should not have been hanged. “You are playing with fire because terrorism does not benefit anyone.”

“We have strengthened the Village Defence Groups (VDGs) and Special Police Officers (SPOs). They are being given the Self Loading Rifles (SLRs). Security Grid has been strengthened. Wherever the terrorists are hiding in the hills, our security forces will finish them,” Shah declared.

Accusing the NC-Congress alliance of “nurturing” terrorism, the Home Minister said: “Whenever the National Conference and the Congress formed the Government in the valley, terrorism thrived”.

“Remember the 1990s… I want to ask (former Chief Minister) Dr Farooq Abdullah, who was the Chief Minister then after a pact with Rajiv Gandhi, where were you when our Valley was drenched in blood?” he asked.

He paid tribute to all those who have been killed in terror-related incidents, and specially referred to the deaths of BJP leaders Anil Parihar, Ajit Parihar and RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma.

“National Conference and Congress have made promises like releasing terrorists from jails after the formation of their Government. In front of Maa (Machail Mata’s) shrine, I am saying to you that this is Modi’s Government and no one has the courage to spread terrorism on the soil of India,” he said.

Shah urged voters to “defeat the dynasties” of the Abdullahs, Gandhis and the Muftis.

“For once, defeat these three families, and I promise you terrorism will be buried so deep, it won’t return for seven generations,” he said

Shah said voting for Shagun Parihar (the BJP candidate in Kishtwar) and making her victorious is not just for peace, progress, and development but also to pay homage to the martyrs of this land, including her father and uncle Ajit and Anil Parihar.

“There will be shootings again, stone-pelting will resume, funerals for terrorists will be held again, the Tazia procession will be banned again, cinema halls will be shut down again, there will be attacks on the Amarnath Yatra once more, and the investment coming to Jammu and Kashmir will be replaced by unemployment if NC-Congress Government comes to power,” the Home Minister said.

Taking a dig at Sushil Kumar Shinde, who was the Home Minister in Congress-led UPA Government for his statement that he was frightened to visit Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Shah asked him (Shinde) to visit Kashmir along with his children and grandchildren as the BJP Government has secured the place by burying terrorism.

“‘Koi tumhara baal bhi banka nahi kar sakta’ (no one can harm you) because we have secured Kashmir,” he said.

He launched a scathing attack on National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, saying he had stooped so low in his desperation that he had made unfounded allegations of the Indian Army having links with terrorists.

On Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, Shah reminded the audience that the Army protected Jammu and Kashmir in three wars and continues to shield its people, often sacrificing their lives. “Insulting them is unacceptable,” he added.

Shah also took pot-shots at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for his statement that Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru should not have been hanged.

He also referred to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying he has undertaken frequent visits to Kashmir in the recent past, Rahul Baba is roaming on bike, having ice-cream and throwing snow balls on his sister (Priyanka Gandhi) and at the same time abusing (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi.

“You are abusing Modi but it was not possible during your Government. We have buried terrorism so you reached there with your (Bharat Jodo) yatra. It was possible because the BJP-led Government is in power at the Centre,” the Home Minister said.

Targeting Farooq Abdullah, he said when terrorism erupted in J&K in 1990’s, he was enjoying in London.

His son Omar Abdullah, Shah said, is in the meantime giving contradictory statements on contesting elections.

Sometimes Omar Abdullah is saying that he will not fight elections in the Union Territory, but later he came out to submit his nominations from two seats, Shah said, adding his defeat is certain from both seats.

Referring to Ekta Yatra led by the then BJP president, Murli Manohar Joshi, in December 1991, Shah said he along with Modi were part of the yatra which was supposed to unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk but was stopped at Ramban.

“We spent two days in Ramban and later a helicopter was made available for us to unfurl the tricolour in Lal Chowk. The situation has changed and now Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami are observed, and Tazia (procession by Shia community) taken out and there was no riot,” he said.

Shah reiterated that Article 370 is now history and will never be a part of India’s Constitution again.

“This election is between two powers, on one side National Conference and PDP and on the other BJP. The NC-Congress are saying that if we form the Government we will restore Article 370. Tell me should it be restored?” he asked.

“Reservation given by BJP to Paharis and Gujjars and others will be snatched,” he said but asked the people not to worry saying he is watching the situation in Kashmir and assured that neither Abdullahs’ nor Rahul’s party are going to form the Government in J&K.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revoked Article 370, and it has now become a part of history books. “There is no place for it in the Constitution of India anymore”.

The Home Minister said if they are in power in Delhi, how the NC will restore Article 370. “I am leaving with a promise that neither Article 370, nor terrorism will be allowed to return or reservation of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled castes can’t be touched,” he said.

“What (Prime Minister) Modi did by removing Article 370 has become a page in history. There is no place left for Article 370 in the Constitution of India. In Jammu and Kashmir, there can never again be two Constitutions, two Prime Ministers, and two flags. The flag will always be our beloved tricolour,” he said.

Shah said the Congress Government, led by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, crushed the movement. “They used to say, even if stars fall from the sky, Article 370 will never be removed.”

Taking a dig at political leaders’ remarks on Article 370, Shah said, “Farooq used to say that even if Modi becomes the Prime Minister 10 times, Article 370 cannot be removed. Mehbooba said that if Article 370 is removed, rivers of blood will flow. But our Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Article 370 and established ‘one flag, one leader, and one Constitution’ in the country.

“I want to ask you and the people in Kashmir, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters what Article 370 gave you except poverty, unemployment and terrorism.

“The Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs have no benefit of Article 370, and only these three families — Abdullah (NC), Gandhi (Congress) and Mufti (PDP) — used it for their political interests,” he said.

Shah added that the NC and Congress insulted the Dogras by deporting the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh saying he has seen a video of Maharaja’s son Karan Singh expressing displeasure over the return of his ashes to J-K, instead of the mortal remains.

“They insulted the Maharaja and forced out Kashmiri Pandits. Whenever they came to power, terrorism got encouragement. They snatched rights of women and never granted reservation to the deserving sections,” he said.

Shah further said that the Prime Minister has encouraged leadership among the youth by holding elections to all tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions to strengthen grassroots democracy.

Highlighting the BJP’s manifesto, he said the party will ensure development of the region and utilisation of its natural resources to provide jobs to the local youth besides developing a Machail Mata shrine.

He claimed the Congress, which once called the Abdullah family “traitors” and held them responsible for terrorism, had kept Omar Abdullah’s grandfather in jail for years. “Today, to defeat Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Abdullah are saying ‘ILU ILU’ to each other.”

He said PM Modi has “strengthened” democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. “I want to ask Farooq Abdullah – your family ruled for three generations, but did the people of Jammu and Kashmir ever receive free medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh? Modi has provided free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh to everyone, from the Valley to the plains.”

He described Kishtwar as a land of martyrs. “Due to Congress’ wrong policies, the decision on Jammu and Kashmir’s future during partition was delayed due to Nehru’s Sheikh-supporting policies,” he added.

He further said that whenever there was a crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, the people of Kishtwar never hesitated to sacrifice. “During terrorism of the 1990s, every citizen here fought alongside the security forces and contributed to eradicating terrorism.”

The Home Minister also strongly opposed the regional parties for advocating dialogue with Pakistan and the restarting of the cross-border trade, saying nothing of this sort is going to happen till terrorism is completely eliminated.

Referring to the J-K BJP manifesto for the Assembly polls, he said a White Paper will be issued after the three-phase elections to ensure accountability for over 40,000 persons who lost their lives in terrorism over the past 35 years in the Union Territory.

“They (NC, PDP and Congress) want to release terrorists and stone-pelters and provide them jobs. I want to tell them that the Modi Government will provide jobs to the youth who are holding laptops and tricolour in their hands,” he said.

He said these parties are advocating dialogue with Pakistan and the restarting of cross-border trade along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir which was suspended in April 2019.

“I want to clarify that no talks will be held with Pakistan till the terrorism is over. Let (NC leader) Omar Abdullah do his best, no trade will be held with Pakistan till the terrorism is buried in the ‘Pataal’ (bottomless pit),” Shah said.

Shah referred to the NC manifesto and said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supported it even as the regional party talked about bringing back Article 370 and the second flag.

“Rahul baba do whatever is in your power, Jammu and Kashmir will have only one flag and that is our beloved tricolour,” Shah said.

“Do they deserve your votes? They gave guns and stones in the hands of the youth while ensuring their children get education abroad to enjoy power later,” he said.

He asked the people to decide whom they should support. “It is an election between two powers, on one side is BJP and on the other are those who pushed J-K into the fire of terrorism, leaving more than 40,000 martyred.

“I want to ask both Farooq Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi whether they are ready to take responsibility for the loss of lives in terrorism. I know they will not,” he said.

Referring to the setting up of various educational and medical institutions like AIIMS and the enhancing connectivity, he said the BJP facilitated industrial development and improved electricity supply.

He said BJP is moving forward with its slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

Shah alleged that the National Conference and the Congress which ruled J-K for decades together “murdered development and the future of youth, women, Scheduled Tribes and other sections by not giving them their rights.

Meanwhile, addressing the rallies, along with Amit Shah, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh said this is for the first time that the terrorists and enemies are terrified by the name of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Not only the country but even in Pakistan, the influence of Shah has been accepted,” the Union Minister, who represents Doda in Lok Sabha, said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said Shah has become the first Home Minister since independence to visit Paddar which shows how much serious Narendra Modi Government is about the far-off areas.

He also recalled the sacrifices of many BJP leaders and other prominent persons of the Doda region during the terrorism.

The Union Minister said Paddar was deliberately denied the degree college by the previous dispensations and it was Narendra Modi Government which gave college to the area.