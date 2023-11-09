Illegally functioning school closed in Thannamandi

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 8: Chief Education Officer Rajouri today closed an `illegally’ functioning private school in Thannamdi area of Rajouri district.

An official spokesman said that a private school namely- Al Madina Tul Ilm, functioning in . Ward No 13, Thannamandi was functioning illegally from last more than one year. The department was receiving several complaints in this regard.

The school was earlier closed by Tehsildar Thannamandi in February but started functioning again without permission as the feasibility report was rejected a number of times by different committees constituted by CEO as the school don’t have required infrastructure. A five members committee was constituted by CEO including seniors Principals from different zones, Lecturers and ZEO. The CEO ordered closure of the schools and also sought police assistance in this regard.