LPSRB to make recruitment for posts of Constable

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh has accorded sanction to the designation of the Ladakh Police (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Board as the recruitment board for making direct recruitment for the posts of 432 Constables of Border/ Women Battalion.

These posts were transferred to the UT Ladakh from the UT of J&K and the Police Recruitment Board was recently constituted vide order number 59-Home of 2023, dated 15-09-2023.