IIIM Jammu celebrates Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, the one of the constituents of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), under Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India, today celebrated its 79th Foundation Day.

In this connection, a day long programme was organised at main campus of CSIR-IIIM where Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director General, CSIR & Secretary to Govt, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) was the chief guest.

Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Director, IIIM Jammu, gave a detailed account of research and development activities at this institute and said that in social sector, the aroma mission being coordinated by IIIM Jammu has significantly supported the farmers of Jammu & Kashmir. He also apprised the Director General, CSIR that the institute has also been supporting the Govt of J&K and Ladakh by implementing the many of the Governmental projects like JAAG, Industrial Biotech Parks and K-5000 besides helping them in framing S&T policies.

On the occasion, Dr Shekhar Mande delivered the foundation day lecture entitled, “Science, Technology, Innovation and Society”. He urged for more and more efforts to contribute for societal benefits by evolving greater collaboration between society, on one hand, and the scientific community on the other for proper promotion of scientific endeavours and effective utilisation of the fruits of science, technology and innovation for the welfare of the people.

Later, the Scientific and Technical staff of IIIM Jammu, during the visit of chief guest to the various labs, demonstrated in front of him, the various indoor and field research activities being carried out. Dr Shekhar Mande also interacted with scientists and scholars. He was guided to the major state-of-the-art facilities such as the Current Good Manufacturing Plant (cGMP), Technology Business Incubator, (IIIM-TBI) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) standard Animal House. DG, CSIR also inaugurated the newly renovated Natural Production Chemistry Lab and IIIM-Technology Business Incubator (IIIM-TBI).

Among many others, Er Rajneesh Anand, Chief Scientist; Dr D M Mondhe, HoD, Cancer Pharmacology; Pankaj Bahadur, Controller of Administration; Dr I A Khan, HoD, Clinical Microbiology; Dr Gurdarshan Singh, HoD PK-PD Toxicology; Dr Zabeer Ahmed, HoD Inflammation Pharmacology & ESD; Dr Asha Chaubey, HoD Microbial Biotechnology and Fermentation; Dr Dhiraj Vyas, HoD Genetic Resources and Agrotechnology; Dr Amit Nargotra, HoD Discovery Informatics were also present. Dr Deepika Singh conducted the proceedings while Rajneesh Anand presented vote of thanks.